2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn SXT, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
SPEED CONTROL
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
2.0L I4 DOHC ENGINE (STD)
24B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 DOHC engine 6-speed auto trans
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM PAINTED WHEELS
LED "RACETRACK" TAILLAMPS
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone steering wheel mounted audio controls
SXT SPECIAL EDITION GROUP -inc: 12V aux pwr outlet 17" x 7.5" aluminum painted wheels active grille shutters auto headlamps black crosshair grille w/body-colour surround black headlamp bezels dual exhaust w/bright tips fog lamps front seatback...
