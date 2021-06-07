Menu
2014 Chevrolet Malibu

104,985 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7223138
  • Stock #: U4655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2014, LT, Chevrolet Malibu. This spacious, easy to drive 4-door sedan is powered by a 2.5L 6-speed automatic transmission. It delivers approximately 5L/100 KM on the highway and approximately 8L/10 KM when zipping around the city. Inside you'll find a well-built cabin with premium cloth upholstery, rubber front and rear floor mats, and a spacious cargo trunk. You'll find amenities including a 6 speaker AM/FM stereo system, CD player, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and steering wheel audio controls. Four-wheel ABS brakes, occupant sensing airbags, and electronic stability control are just a few of the features to keep you and your passengers safe. Our Malibu has all the room, style, and craftsmanship you expect in a midsize sedan.Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

