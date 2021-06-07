2014 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 9 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,985 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) (STD)

