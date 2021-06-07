2014 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
2014, LT, Chevrolet Malibu. This spacious, easy to drive 4-door sedan is powered by a 2.5L 6-speed automatic transmission. It delivers approximately 5L/100 KM on the highway and approximately 8L/10 KM when zipping around the city. Inside you'll find a well-built cabin with premium cloth upholstery, rubber front and rear floor mats, and a spacious cargo trunk. You'll find amenities including a 6 speaker AM/FM stereo system, CD player, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and steering wheel audio controls. Four-wheel ABS brakes, occupant sensing airbags, and electronic stability control are just a few of the features to keep you and your passengers safe. Our Malibu has all the room, style, and craftsmanship you expect in a midsize sedan.Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152
