Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Versatility for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 a used SUV that combines robust performance with refined elegance. This White Diamond Tricoat beauty equipped with a V6 Cylinder Engine promises a dynamic driving experience for those who crave both power and precision. The Acadias All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures you conquer Canadian roads with confidence whether navigating city streets or exploring rugged terrains. Inside the Ebony interior offers a sophisticated atmosphere complemented by spacious seating that comfortably accommodates family and friends. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts enhancing your journey with smooth acceleration and responsive handling. Designed for the discerning driver the Acadia SLE2 boasts advanced safety features including stability control and traction management ensuring peace of mind on every adventure. With its versatile cargo space this sport utility vehicle adapts to your lifestyle whether youre heading for a weekend getaway or tackling daily errands. Experience the perfect fusion of style comfort and capability with the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 a vehicle that meets the demands of the modern Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2014 GMC Acadia

121,719 KM

Details Description Features

$16,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Watch This Vehicle
12099667

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,719KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD5EJ319290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4945A
  • Mileage 121,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Versatility for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 a used SUV that combines robust performance with refined elegance. This White Diamond Tricoat beauty equipped with a V6 Cylinder Engine promises a dynamic driving experience for those who crave both power and precision. The Acadia's All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures you conquer Canadian roads with confidence whether navigating city streets or exploring rugged terrains. Inside the Ebony interior offers a sophisticated atmosphere complemented by spacious seating that comfortably accommodates family and friends. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts enhancing your journey with smooth acceleration and responsive handling. Designed for the discerning driver the Acadia SLE2 boasts advanced safety features including stability control and traction management ensuring peace of mind on every adventure. With its versatile cargo space this sport utility vehicle adapts to your lifestyle whether you're heading for a weekend getaway or tackling daily errands. Experience the perfect fusion of style comfort and capability with the 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 a vehicle that meets the demands of the modern Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
COMPASS DISPLAY
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
(6) speaker system

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD)
USB port and auxiliary input jack
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
Requires Subscription
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Air conditioning rear manual
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear window
Emissions Federal requirements
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Air conditioning single-zone manual front climate control
17 Inch compact steel spare wheel and tire
Door handles chrome black beltline upper molding
Glass Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side rear quarter and rear glass
Glass Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Headlamps dual halogen projector lamp
Insulation acoustic package
Liftgate power rear
Mirrors black power
Mirrors integral blind spot mirror
Mirrors manual fold
Moulding lower bodyside body coloured
Spoiler rear body coloured
Tires P255/65R18 all season blackwall
Wheels 18 Inch x 7.5 Inch aluminum
Wipers front and rear intermittent with washers
Audio system colour touch AM/FM/SiriusXM radio w/CD player -inc: 6.5 Inch diagonal touch-screen display Bluetooth streaming audio for music w/select phones hands-free smartphone integration voice-activated technology for radio & phone Stitcher com...
Console front centre -inc: (2) cupholders storage 12 volt accessory pwr outlet
Cupholders -inc: (4) front (4) 2nd row (2) 3rd row
Floor mats carpeted front second and third row removable
Instrumentation Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed GM oil life monitoring w/low oil level warning
Lighting interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
Lighting interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit
Locks power programmable with lockout protection
Mirror rearview auto-dimming
Power outlets (2) USB ports rear charge only
Power outlets 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel (1) 2nd row seat (1) 3rd row seat (1) cargo area
Remote keyless entry programmable -inc: (2) transmitters panic button extended range
Seat trim cloth premium
Seating 1st row 2-way power adjuster front passenger with manual recline and lumbar control
Seating 1st row 8-way power adjuster front driver with power recline and lumbar control
Seating 1st row front driver and passenger bucket
Seating 2nd row SmartSlide with 40/40 captain chairs
Seating 3rd row 60/40 split bench manual folding
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system programmable
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel controls audio phone and cruise
Theft deterrent system PASS-Key III engine immobilizer
Trim interior simulated metallic on instrument panel and console
Visors driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Windows power with driver Express-Down
Axle 3.16 final drive ratio
Emissions federal tier 2
Exhaust dual downturn tailpipe
GVW rating 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Steering power constant effort

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 for sale in Dauphin, MB
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 121,719 KM $16,550 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 GMC Terrain SLE 26,120 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 93,905 KM $21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Acadia