2015 Buick Enclave
Premium
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
105,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8622596
- Stock #: D4200A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 105,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Premium, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Quicksilver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Ebony interior accents
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)
MOONROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade
WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT BLADE SILVER MACHINED PAINTED ALUMINUM
LPO HIT THE ROAD ACCESSORY PACKAGE includes body-colour moulded assist steps Roof Rack Cross Rail Package and cargo area all-weather floor mat
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD/DVD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system rear seat display DVD USB port auxiliary ...
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4