2015 Buick Enclave

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Quicksilver Metallic

Cross-Traffic Alert

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)

PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

Requires Subscription

EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Ebony interior accents

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)

SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)

MOONROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade

WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT BLADE SILVER MACHINED PAINTED ALUMINUM

LPO HIT THE ROAD ACCESSORY PACKAGE includes body-colour moulded assist steps Roof Rack Cross Rail Package and cargo area all-weather floor mat

AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD/DVD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system rear seat display DVD USB port auxiliary ...