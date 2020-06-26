2015 Buick Encore

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET
- Requires Subscription
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
- EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS
- WHITE PEARL TRICOAT (Includes (BQX) Satin Nickel Metallic lower accent colour.)
- AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO single CD player and MP3 player with navigation IntelliLink with 7" diagonal colour LCD display GPS navigation system USB port Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack
