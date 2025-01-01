$10,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,555KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB9FL227149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW GREY METALIC
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5932A
- Mileage 84,555 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Hill start assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Information Centere
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
TIRE COMPACT SPARE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH DRIVER POWER LUMBAR
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet. (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Windshield solar absorbing
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding
Brakes 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Instrumentation analog with kph speedometer
Armrest driver seat
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Air filter particle
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Wipers front intermittent
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Headlamps halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield acoustic laminated
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Skid plate front and rear fascia silver-painted
Mouldings Anthracite bodyside
Tires P205/70R16 all-season blackwall
Battery 60AH
Cargo security cover rigid removable
Heater duct rear floor
Storage drawer front passenger underseat
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Seat trim Deluxe cloth
Console front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Cup holders 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Lighting cargo area dome
Lighting interior with front reading lights
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down
Chassis front-wheel drive
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Audio system AM/FM stereo with USB port CD player and MP3 playback/WMA seek-and-scan digital clock DSP auxiliary input jack and wireless interface
Display 3.5 Inch monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays Ice Blue back lighting
Floor mat load floor
Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong located on rear of centere console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LS 124,022 KM $24,550 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 65,218 KM $44,980 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 20,163 KM $28,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2015 Chevrolet Trax