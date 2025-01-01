2015 Chevrolet Trax

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL

LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED

TIRE COMPACT SPARE

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH DRIVER POWER LUMBAR

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Windshield solar absorbing

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cargo storage tray under rear floor

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding

Brakes 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Instrumentation analog with kph speedometer

Armrest driver seat

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Air filter particle

Alternator 130 amps

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front

Wipers front intermittent

Seatback front passenger flat-folding

Headlamps halogen with automatic exterior lamp control

Windshield acoustic laminated

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Skid plate front and rear fascia silver-painted

Mouldings Anthracite bodyside

Tires P205/70R16 all-season blackwall

Battery 60AH

Cargo security cover rigid removable

Heater duct rear floor

Storage drawer front passenger underseat

Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles

Seat trim Deluxe cloth

Console front centere with 2 cup holders and storage

Cup holders 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest

Lighting cargo area dome

Lighting interior with front reading lights

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down

Chassis front-wheel drive

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Audio system AM/FM stereo with USB port CD player and MP3 playback/WMA seek-and-scan digital clock DSP auxiliary input jack and wireless interface

Display 3.5 Inch monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays Ice Blue back lighting

Floor mat load floor