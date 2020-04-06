Menu
2015 GMC Acadia

Denali

2015 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,915KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4871730
  • Stock #: U4514
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD2FJ326594
Exterior Colour
White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colour
Cocoa Dune
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • COCOA DUNE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM ON FIRST AND SECOND ROWS (Includes (KB6) heated and cooled front seats.)

