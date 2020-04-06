2015 GMC Acadia

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Dual Moonroof
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Heads-Up Display
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).) (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
- COCOA DUNE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM ON FIRST AND SECOND ROWS (Includes (KB6) heated and cooled front seats.)
