Menu
Account
Sign In
Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, ABS, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar. The GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Pickup, available at Dean Cooley GM, is engineered to conquer the rural and rugged terrains of the Parkland area. Equipped with a robust Gas 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 engine, this truck ensures reliable performance when navigating through winters toughest conditions or when venturing into the scenic provincial parks. The 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear transitions, making driving through snow-laden roads or serene park trails a breeze. Its spacious interior and flexible seating provide comfort and versatility for all your outdoor gear and passengers alike. Designed with the outdoorsman in mind, this Sierra 1500 offers not only power but also advanced safety features like stability control and multiple airbags to keep you and your loved ones secure on every journey. The trucks durable steel wheels and all-season tires are perfectly suited for Dauphins diverse weather conditions, ensuring confidence whether youre heading to the cabin or hauling supplies. Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort with this Sierra, ready to be your reliable companion for all rural adventures, available exclusively at Dean Cooley GM.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

186,764 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SIERRA C1500

Watch This Vehicle
12700308

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SIERRA C1500

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 12700308
  2. 12700308
  3. 12700308
  4. 12700308
  5. 12700308
  6. 12700308
  7. 12700308
  8. 12700308
  9. 12700308
  10. 12700308
  11. 12700308
  12. 12700308
  13. 12700308
  14. 12700308
  15. 12700308
  16. 12700308
  17. 12700308
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,764KM
VIN 1GTR1TEH2FZ294588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4989
  • Mileage 186,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, ABS, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar. The GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Pickup, available at Dean Cooley GM, is engineered to conquer the rural and rugged terrains of the Parkland area. Equipped with a robust Gas 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 engine, this truck ensures reliable performance when navigating through winter's toughest conditions or when venturing into the scenic provincial parks. The 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear transitions, making driving through snow-laden roads or serene park trails a breeze. Its spacious interior and flexible seating provide comfort and versatility for all your outdoor gear and passengers alike. Designed with the outdoorsman in mind, this Sierra 1500 offers not only power but also advanced safety features like stability control and multiple airbags to keep you and your loved ones secure on every journey. The truck's durable steel wheels and all-season tires are perfectly suited for Dauphin's diverse weather conditions, ensuring confidence whether you're heading to the cabin or hauling supplies. Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort with this Sierra, ready to be your reliable companion for all rural adventures, available exclusively at Dean Cooley GM.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft ...
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Headlamps halogen projector
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mirrors outside manual Black
Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Pickup box Wideside
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel
SiriusXM Satellite Radio delete
Audio system 4.2 Inch Diagonal Colour Display AM/FM stereo with USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot
Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.
GVWR 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Requires 2WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Rear axle 3.23 ratio (Standard and only available on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with 2WD models.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Dauphin, MB
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 113,201 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 GMC Terrain AT4 71,842 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 104,633 KM $32,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2015 GMC Sierra 1500