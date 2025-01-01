2015 GMC Sierra 1500

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft ...

BUMPER FRONT CHROME

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Headlamps halogen projector

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Door handles Black

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mirrors outside manual Black

Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Pickup box Wideside

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel

SiriusXM Satellite Radio delete

Audio system 4.2 Inch Diagonal Colour Display AM/FM stereo with USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot

Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.

GVWR 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Requires 2WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)