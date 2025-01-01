$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SIERRA C1500
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4989
- Mileage 186,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, ABS, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar. The GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Pickup, available at Dean Cooley GM, is engineered to conquer the rural and rugged terrains of the Parkland area. Equipped with a robust Gas 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 engine, this truck ensures reliable performance when navigating through winter's toughest conditions or when venturing into the scenic provincial parks. The 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear transitions, making driving through snow-laden roads or serene park trails a breeze. Its spacious interior and flexible seating provide comfort and versatility for all your outdoor gear and passengers alike. Designed with the outdoorsman in mind, this Sierra 1500 offers not only power but also advanced safety features like stability control and multiple airbags to keep you and your loved ones secure on every journey. The truck's durable steel wheels and all-season tires are perfectly suited for Dauphin's diverse weather conditions, ensuring confidence whether you're heading to the cabin or hauling supplies. Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort with this Sierra, ready to be your reliable companion for all rural adventures, available exclusively at Dean Cooley GM.
Vehicle Features
