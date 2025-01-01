2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

IRIDIUM METALLIC

Single-slot CD/MP3 player

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushi...

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

3SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

BUMPER FRONT CHROME

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Headlamps halogen projector

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels including commercial-free music as well as the best in news sports talk comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...

Grille surround chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)

Mirror caps body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)

Mouldings bodyside body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)

OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Visit www.onstar.com for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in sele...

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel leather wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Differential heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD on 2WD models included with (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package (PEC) Carbon-22 Edition (PDU) Kodiak Package (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. ...

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Pickup box Wideside

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included and only available with (Z71) Off-Road Package on 2WD models. Standard on 4WD models.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included with (Z71) Off-Road Package with 2WD models and (9G3) Suspension Package off...

Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum bright machined