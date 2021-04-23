Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

116,753 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

116,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7006304
  • Stock #: D3866A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Email Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

