Conquer the Great Outdoors with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Where Rugged Meets Refined for the Ultimate Adventurers Experience For those who seek adventure beyond the beaten path the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is your perfect companion. This robust SUV with its striking Anvil exterior is designed for the Canadian wilderness. The 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine delivers impressive power ensuring you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Its 9-speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II provides seamless gear transitions enhancing both on-road comfort and off-road prowess. The Trailhawk’s 4x4 drivetrain is engineered for those who crave the thrill of exploring rugged landscapes. With its elevated ground clearance and off-road suspension this vehicle is ready to take on challenging trails and unpredictable weather conditions. Inside the sleek black interior offers a blend of comfort and durability ideal for long journeys or quick getaways. This used Cherokee Trailhawk is more than just a vehicle; it’s a statement of freedom and capability. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing into the wild this SUV ensures you do so with style and reliability. Embrace the spirit of adventure with a vehicle thats built to explore. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2015 Jeep Cherokee

151,684 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,684KM
VIN 1C4PJMBSXFW715987

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5554A
  • Mileage 151,684 KM

Conquer the Great Outdoors with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Where Rugged Meets Refined for the Ultimate Adventurer's Experience For those who seek adventure beyond the beaten path the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is your perfect companion. This robust SUV with its striking Anvil exterior is designed for the Canadian wilderness. The 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine delivers impressive power ensuring you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Its 9-speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II provides seamless gear transitions enhancing both on-road comfort and off-road prowess. The Trailhawk’s 4x4 drivetrain is engineered for those who crave the thrill of exploring rugged landscapes. With its elevated ground clearance and off-road suspension this vehicle is ready to take on challenging trails and unpredictable weather conditions. Inside the sleek black interior offers a blend of comfort and durability ideal for long journeys or quick getaways. This used Cherokee Trailhawk is more than just a vehicle; it’s a statement of freedom and capability. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing into the wild this SUV ensures you do so with style and reliability. Embrace the spirit of adventure with a vehicle that's built to explore. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Off Road Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4.083 Axle Ratio
Jeep Active Drive II
59.8 L Fuel Tank
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Electronic Range Select
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BLACK HOOD DECAL
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Anvil
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Remote Proximity Keyless Entry ...
VENTILATED/MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Park-Sense Rear Park Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Court...
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Radio w/Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
8.4 Inch Touch Screen Display
WHEELS: 17 Inch X 7.5 Inch BLACK ALUMINUM

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2015 Jeep Cherokee