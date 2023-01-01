$17,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,480
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2015 Jeep Compass
2015 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$17,480
+ taxes & licensing
122,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9503344
- Stock #: U4791A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascias w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: One-Year SiriusXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4