2015 Jeep Renegade

47,118 KM

Details Description Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Trailhawk

Location

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

47,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6562868
  • Stock #: D3755A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sierra Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK HOOD DECAL
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP I -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Security Alarm
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rear 40/20/40 Fold w/Trunk Pass-Thru Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats Air Conditioning ATC...
SIERRA BLUE

