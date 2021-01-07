2015 Jeep Renegade

PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rear 40/20/40 Fold w/Trunk Pass-Thru Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats Air Conditioning ATC...
SIERRA BLUE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.