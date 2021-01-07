2015 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK HOOD DECAL TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP I -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Security Alarm TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV Requires Subscription PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rear 40/20/40 Fold w/Trunk Pass-Thru Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats Air Conditioning ATC... SIERRA BLUE

