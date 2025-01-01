2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

TIRES P255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

TIRE SPARE P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE

SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR

MIRRORS OUTSIDE POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC

DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR

SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...

Steering column tilt and telescopic

CornerStep rear bumper

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Theft-deterrent system immobilization

Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down

Cargo box light back of cab

Lighting interior dual reading

Tailgate handle Black

Handles door release front and rear Chrome

Console overhead

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Console floor front compartment custom

Glass windshield shade band

Seat adjuster driver 4-way power with manual recline

Tailgate locking

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Audio system feature USB port located on instrument panel

Recovery hooks front (Deleted when (PDZ) Chrome Appearance Package LPO is ordered.)

Transfer case electric 2-speed

Audio system feature USB port located inside centre console

Charging ports 2 USB located on the rear of the centre console

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum

Wheel spare 16 Inch x 7 Inch (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple...

GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)