2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$25,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,588KM
VIN 1GCGTDE38G1323944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5986AA
- Mileage 138,588 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer case shield
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Pickup box
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TIRES P255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
TIRE SPARE P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE
SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR
MIRRORS OUTSIDE POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...
Steering column tilt and telescopic
CornerStep rear bumper
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Cargo box light back of cab
Lighting interior dual reading
Tailgate handle Black
Handles door release front and rear Chrome
Console overhead
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Console floor front compartment custom
Glass windshield shade band
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power with manual recline
Tailgate locking
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Audio system feature USB port located on instrument panel
Recovery hooks front (Deleted when (PDZ) Chrome Appearance Package LPO is ordered.)
Transfer case electric 2-speed
Audio system feature USB port located inside centre console
Charging ports 2 USB located on the rear of the centre console
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Wheel spare 16 Inch x 7 Inch (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple...
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
