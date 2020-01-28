2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HMD 6L50 (STD)
- Requires Subscription
