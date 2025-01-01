$14,980+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
128,106KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK0G6334522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5987AA
- Mileage 128,106 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Upgraded to Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones with (UFU) Chevrolet MyLink radio or (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Nav...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Antenna roof-mounted
Air conditioning automatic climate control
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Headlamps halogen projector style
Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker
Tire compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.
Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle s...
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry
Seat adjuster front driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.
Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Alternator 120 amps
Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA
Exhaust single
GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Steering power-assist electric-variable
Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension Refined Ride
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Grille Black with chrome surround
LT Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers Charcoal luggage rails body-colour door handles body-colour outside mirrors and 17 Inch aluminum wheels
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Charcoal
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Chassis all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth streaming audio for select phones: voice...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Chevrolet Equinox