2016 Chevrolet Traverse

109,389 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

12399000

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,389KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD8GJ338874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4959A
  • Mileage 109,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera. The Chevrolet Traverse LT is designed to effortlessly handle the challenges of harsh winter conditions in the Parkland area. Its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers powerful performance, while the 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, whether you're navigating snowy roads or venturing into the wilderness of nearby provincial parks. The All Wheel Drive capability enhances traction, making this vehicle a reliable companion for both rural commutes and off-the-beaten-path adventures. With the added benefits of a Tow Package and Remote Start, your vehicle is ready for any escapade or weather condition you may encounter. At Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, this Traverse LT stands out with its thoughtful features that cater to the needs of families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Enjoy the convenience of a Power Liftgate for easy access to your gear, while the heated seats provide comfort during those chilly winter mornings. Stay connected with the Bluetooth Connection and entertain your passengers with the state-of-the-art audio system. The Back-Up Camera adds an extra layer of safety, making it easier to navigate tight spots in town or at the trailhead. Experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort that this Chevrolet Traverse LT offers, and make every journey memorable.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Roof rail mouldings

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.16 RATIO
RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
SEATING 8-PASSENGER (2-3-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SPOILER REAR
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
MOULDINGS BODY-COLOUR BODYSIDE
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Air conditioning rear manual
Audio system feature USB port dual charge only located rear of centre console
Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
Battery high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Floormats colour-keyed carpeted front second and third row removable
GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)
Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Headlamps dual cavity halogen
Instrumentation enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features speedometer tachometer outside temperature display low oil fuel and coolant indicators odometer trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Insulation acoustical package
Lighting interior with theater dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Remote Keyless Entry programmable with 2 transmitters panic button and extended range
Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...
Steering column tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted cruise and audio controls
Transmission 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.)
Visors driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Exhaust single outlet
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Air conditioning single-zone manual front climate control
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Audio system feature standard speaker system
Windows power with driver Express-Down
Steering power constant effort
Tires P255/65R18 all-season blackwall
Wheels 4 - 18 Inch X 7.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) machined
Seat 2-way manual front passenger included with Premium Cloth
Seat 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
Seating 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat
Trim interior wood grain centre stack and interior trim
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK 6.5 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen display AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; Hands-Free smartphone integration; voice-activated technology for radio ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chevrolet Traverse