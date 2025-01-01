2016 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.16 RATIO

RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)

SEATING 8-PASSENGER (2-3-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SPOILER REAR

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

MOULDINGS BODY-COLOUR BODYSIDE

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Air conditioning rear manual

Audio system feature USB port dual charge only located rear of centre console

Audio system feature auxiliary input jack

Battery high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps

Cargo storage tray under rear floor

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Floormats colour-keyed carpeted front second and third row removable

GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)

Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)

Headlamps dual cavity halogen

Instrumentation enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features speedometer tachometer outside temperature display low oil fuel and coolant indicators odometer trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass

Insulation acoustical package

Lighting interior with theater dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Remote Keyless Entry programmable with 2 transmitters panic button and extended range

Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy.

Steering column tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted cruise and audio controls

Transmission 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.)

Visors driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Liftgate rear manual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Exhaust single outlet

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Air conditioning single-zone manual front climate control

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Audio system feature standard speaker system

Windows power with driver Express-Down

Steering power constant effort

Tires P255/65R18 all-season blackwall

Wheels 4 - 18 Inch X 7.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) machined

Seat 2-way manual front passenger included with Premium Cloth

Seat 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control

Seating 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat

Trim interior wood grain centre stack and interior trim