$19,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4959A
- Mileage 109,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera. The Chevrolet Traverse LT is designed to effortlessly handle the challenges of harsh winter conditions in the Parkland area. Its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers powerful performance, while the 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, whether you're navigating snowy roads or venturing into the wilderness of nearby provincial parks. The All Wheel Drive capability enhances traction, making this vehicle a reliable companion for both rural commutes and off-the-beaten-path adventures. With the added benefits of a Tow Package and Remote Start, your vehicle is ready for any escapade or weather condition you may encounter. At Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, this Traverse LT stands out with its thoughtful features that cater to the needs of families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Enjoy the convenience of a Power Liftgate for easy access to your gear, while the heated seats provide comfort during those chilly winter mornings. Stay connected with the Bluetooth Connection and entertain your passengers with the state-of-the-art audio system. The Back-Up Camera adds an extra layer of safety, making it easier to navigate tight spots in town or at the trailhead. Experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort that this Chevrolet Traverse LT offers, and make every journey memorable.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402