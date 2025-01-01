2016 Ford Fusion

$14,980+ taxes & licensing
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
73,643KM
VIN 3FA6P0H71GR393000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6398A
- Mileage 73,643 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Perimeter Alarm
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
transmission: 6 speed automatic w/selectshift
Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Inch Aluminum
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft up/down/ tilt/ recline) driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power (fore/aft up/down recline) passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription and USB
SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications vehicle health reports and entertainment system w/911 Assist
