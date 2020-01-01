2016 GMC Acadia

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
- ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
- SLE-2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- Requires Subscription
- SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (Includes 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair. (STD)
- AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD)
- EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Includes (KA1) heated front seats.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.