Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,315KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4509999
  • Stock #: U4493
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD6GJ247437
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
  • SLE-2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • Requires Subscription
  • SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (Includes 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair. (STD)
  • AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD)
  • EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Includes (KA1) heated front seats.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 96,960 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 88,854 KM
$41,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 23,385 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026

Send A Message