2016 GMC Acadia

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)

SLE-2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

Requires Subscription

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (Includes 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair. (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD)

EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Includes (KA1) heated front seats.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.