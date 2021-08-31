Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

102,371 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2016 GMC Canyon

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

102,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7753521
  • Stock #: D4020A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/COBALT RED
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,371 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
CYBER GREY METALLIC
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK/COBALT RED CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration voice-activated technology for radio and phone; f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

204-638-4026
