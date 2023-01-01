Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

106,344 KM

Details Description Features

$63,480

+ tax & licensing
$63,480

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$63,480

+ taxes & licensing

106,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9823597
  • Stock #: D4401A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,344 KM

Vehicle Description

2016, Denali, Four Wheel Drive, 6.6 Liter Duramax Diesel V8, SunroofSculpted in Onyx Black, our 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali Crew Cab 4X4 delivers all the power and top-shelf features you desire! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter Duramax Diesel V8 that offers 397hp and 765lb-ft of torque tethered to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for massive pulling power. This Four Wheel Drive provides impressive acceleration and massive towing/hauling capability that will exceed your expectations. Style meets substance in this sharp-looking Sierra 2500 Denali with its chrome bumpers, chromed cast-aluminum wheels, power-adjustable heated mirrors, running boards, and a remote locking tailgate.The thoughtfully designed Denali cabin greets you with a heated steering wheel, heated and vented leather seats, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a driver information center. Staying safely connected is easy with Bluetooth, navigation, and our Bose touchscreen audio system with IntelliLink, USB Ports, auxiliary jack, available HD/satellite radio, and OnStar with a WiFi hotspot. Imagine yourself taking on your day in this beautiful machine!You'll feel confident and in control in our GMC with a rearview camera, ABS, traction and stability control with trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. Solidly built with all the refinement and style you can imagine, this Sierra is calling your name! Why Dean Cooley GM? Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is very proud to have been serving the parkland area since 1995. Selling brand new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state of the art service department with a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all of your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts you may need, as well as accessories and a great selection of tires. We also have a detail center, to look after cleaning your vehicle whenever necessary and make it look brand new again. Dean Cooley GM is proud to be a part of the parkland area and supporting many charities and organizations. So, for all of your automotive needs, stop down Dean Cooley GM, 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin. Dealer permit #1693

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

