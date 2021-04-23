2016 Jeep Cherokee

-
Listing ID: 7021376
Stock #: U4622
Exterior Colour
RHINO
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
101,175 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
