2016 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
139,577KM
VIN 3C6JR7AT1GG301286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # D5913A
- Mileage 139,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Full Floor Covering
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Spray-in bedliner
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Add Spray-In Bedliner
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD)
Radio: 3.0 AM/FM
POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Carpet Floor Covering Body-Colour Rear Bum...
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS)
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 Inch x 7 Inch Aluminum
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 8 Inch SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Inch Touch/Hands-Free 5 Inch Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 Inch TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5 Inch Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
