$17,550+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$17,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,369KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT6GS357016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5012A
- Mileage 182,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Passenger Vanity Mirror
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Shift
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Armrests w/Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Inch Touch/Hands-Free
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 8 Inch ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$17,550
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2016 RAM 1500