$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Rebel

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,627KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5296190
  • Stock #: D3488A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT5GS407306
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Red/black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Rebel, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • 4-Corner Air Suspension
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Head
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Black Tubular Side Steps
  • 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
  • A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
  • MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares
  • RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
  • 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
  • Requires Subscription
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
