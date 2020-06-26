Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Park-Sense rear park assist system

4-Corner Air Suspension

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer

121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK

Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Head

PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

Black Tubular Side Steps

3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift

A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate

MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares

RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN

7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge

Requires Subscription

LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.