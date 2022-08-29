$60,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2016 RAM 3500
2016 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$60,980
+ taxes & licensing
46,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9316441
- Stock #: D4382A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,285 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
180-amp alternator
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Pickup Box Lighting
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Maximum Steel Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Universal Gar...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4