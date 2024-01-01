Menu
**Experience the Pinnacle of Comfort and Performance with the 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD** Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with this 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD. Designed for discerning drivers this SUV boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine with Spark Ignition Direct Injection delivering 288 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive driving while the AWD drivetrain provides exceptional handling in all weather conditions. Step inside and be greeted by the elegant Choccachino perforated leather-appointed seating with Cocoa interior accents. The 7-passenger configuration features front bucket seats second-row captains chairs with SmartSlide access and a third-row 60/40 split bench ensuring ample space and comfort for everyone. The Experience Buick Package elevates your driving experience with a tilt-sliding power moonroof and striking 20 bright-machined aluminum wheels. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure the 4500 lbs. Trailering Package ensures youre ready for anything. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced IntelliLink audio system featuring a 6.5 colour touch-screen display navigation and a Bose 10-speaker system. With AM/FM/SiriusXM radio USB port and rear audio controls every journey is a pleasure. Finished in a stunning White Frost Tricoat this used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD is the ultimate choice for those who demand sophistication performance and versatility. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5GAKVCKD7HJ238608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Choccachino
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4927
  • Mileage 103,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
STEERING POWER VARIABLE EFFORT
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
TIRES P255/60R19-108S ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL MICHELIN
SEATS HEATED AND COOLED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls and cruise controls
CHOCCACHINO PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Cocoa interior accents
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and driver-side memory
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Wipers front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Remote Keyless Entry extended-range
Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear-side quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Headlights articulating
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted chromed
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) Chrome-Clad cast aluminum
Audio system controls rear with headphone jacks and display (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player (UI4) Colour Touch radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio wi...
Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System. Required with (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player.)
Audio system feature USB port located in the centre console
Audio system Colour Touch Navigation radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5 Inch diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone...
Bose Sound System single CD Player with MP3 playback. Includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system ETR AM/FM stereo auxiliary audio jack which enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players speed-compensated volume Theftlock Radio Data S...
Floor mats carpeted front second and third row
Glovebox locking passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation engine oil life monitor
IntelliLink includes personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system HMI (Human Machine Interface) phonebook access voice recognition for audio phone phonebook and music selection; Stitcher smartphone compatible software Bluetooth and sm...
Memory settings memory Inchpresets Inch for 2 drivers with 8-way power driver seat includes easy exit driver seat power outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column (if equipped)
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power recline and 2-way power lumbar control and memory
Seat adjuster passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Seating 7 passenger front bucket second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench
SiriusXM Traffic Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with SiriusXM Traffic. With detailed information on traffic speed accidents construction road closures and more. (SiriusXM Traffic i...
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
USB port 2 charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console
Windows power with driver Express-Up and -Down features passenger Express-Down feature
Axle 3.16 ratio final drive
GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Trailering provisions 2000 lbs. (907 kg)
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5 Inch diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphon...
EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power moonroof (PEW) 20 Inch bright-machined aluminum wheels with Blade Silver pockets and (V92) 4500 lbs. Trailering Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Buick Enclave