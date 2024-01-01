2017 Buick Enclave

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Cross-Traffic Alert

WHITE FROST TRICOAT

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)

PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

STEERING POWER VARIABLE EFFORT

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

TIRES P255/60R19-108S ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL MICHELIN

SEATS HEATED AND COOLED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls and cruise controls

CHOCCACHINO PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Cocoa interior accents

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and driver-side memory

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia

Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent

Storage system rear cargo area under floor

Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and (U80) compass display

Wipers front intermittent with structureless wiper blades

Remote Keyless Entry extended-range

Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear-side quarter panel and liftgate

Headlamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels

Headlights articulating

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted chromed

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) Chrome-Clad cast aluminum

Audio system controls rear with headphone jacks and display (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player (UI4) Colour Touch radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio wi...

Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System. Required with (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player.)

Audio system feature USB port located in the centre console

Audio system Colour Touch Navigation radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5 Inch diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone...

Bose Sound System single CD Player with MP3 playback. Includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system ETR AM/FM stereo auxiliary audio jack which enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players speed-compensated volume Theftlock Radio Data S...

Floor mats carpeted front second and third row

Glovebox locking passenger-side of instrument panel

Instrumentation engine oil life monitor

IntelliLink includes personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system HMI (Human Machine Interface) phonebook access voice recognition for audio phone phonebook and music selection; Stitcher smartphone compatible software Bluetooth and sm...

Memory settings memory Inchpresets Inch for 2 drivers with 8-way power driver seat includes easy exit driver seat power outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column (if equipped)

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power recline and 2-way power lumbar control and memory

Seat adjuster passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar

SiriusXM Traffic Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with SiriusXM Traffic. With detailed information on traffic speed accidents construction road closures and more. (SiriusXM Traffic i...

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents

USB port 2 charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console

Windows power with driver Express-Up and -Down features passenger Express-Down feature

Axle 3.16 ratio final drive

GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)

Trailering provisions 2000 lbs. (907 kg)

