$27,550+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$27,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Choccachino
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4927
- Mileage 103,510 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience the Pinnacle of Comfort and Performance with the 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD** Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with this 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD. Designed for discerning drivers this SUV boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine with Spark Ignition Direct Injection delivering 288 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive driving while the AWD drivetrain provides exceptional handling in all weather conditions. Step inside and be greeted by the elegant Choccachino perforated leather-appointed seating with Cocoa interior accents. The 7-passenger configuration features front bucket seats second-row captain's chairs with SmartSlide access and a third-row 60/40 split bench ensuring ample space and comfort for everyone. The Experience Buick Package elevates your driving experience with a tilt-sliding power moonroof and striking 20'' bright-machined aluminum wheels. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure the 4500 lbs. Trailering Package ensures you're ready for anything. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced IntelliLink audio system featuring a 6.5'' colour touch-screen display navigation and a Bose 10-speaker system. With AM/FM/SiriusXM radio USB port and rear audio controls every journey is a pleasure. Finished in a stunning White Frost Tricoat this used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD is the ultimate choice for those who demand sophistication performance and versatility. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
