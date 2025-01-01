$19,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,672KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD5HJ267881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6488A
- Mileage 136,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
STEERING POWER VARIABLE EFFORT
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
TIRES P255/60R19-108S ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL MICHELIN
SEATS HEATED AND COOLED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls and cruise controls
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and driver-side memory
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Wipers front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Remote Keyless Entry extended-range
Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear-side quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Headlights articulating
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted chromed
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) Chrome-Clad cast aluminum
Audio system controls rear with headphone jacks and display (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player (UI4) Colour Touch radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio wi...
Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system (Included with (PCU) Bose Sound System. Required with (UI8) Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player.)
Audio system feature USB port located in the centre console
Audio system Colour Touch Navigation radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5 Inch diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone...
Bose Sound System single CD Player with MP3 playback. Includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system ETR AM/FM stereo auxiliary audio jack which enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players speed-compensated volume Theftlock Radio Data S...
Floor mats carpeted front second and third row
Glovebox locking passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation engine oil life monitor
IntelliLink includes personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system HMI (Human Machine Interface) phonebook access voice recognition for audio phone phonebook and music selection; Stitcher smartphone compatible software Bluetooth and sm...
Memory settings memory Inchpresets Inch for 2 drivers with 8-way power driver seat includes easy exit driver seat power outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column (if equipped)
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power recline and 2-way power lumbar control and memory
Seat adjuster passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Seating 7 passenger front bucket second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench
SiriusXM Traffic Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with SiriusXM Traffic. With detailed information on traffic speed accidents construction road closures and more. (SiriusXM Traffic i...
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
USB port 2 charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console
Windows power with driver Express-Up and -Down features passenger Express-Down feature
Axle 3.16 ratio final drive
GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Trailering provisions 2000 lbs. (907 kg)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2017 Buick Enclave Premium 136,672 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 155,434 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 87,603 KM $17,550 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2017 Buick Enclave