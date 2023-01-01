$23,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
122,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,996 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/- TBD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO AM/FM STEREO SIRIUSXM with 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports inside centre console auxiliary input jack and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple C...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2017 Buick Envision