2017 Buick LaCrosse

Heads-Up Display

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Seat-Massage

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Windshield solar absorbing

Brake parking electronic

Floor mats carpeted rear

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Glass solar-ray light-tinted

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Engine control stop-start system

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Door handles body-colour with chrome accent

Sill plates front bright

Suspension rear 5-link

Wipers front intermittent

Shutters front lower grille active

Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield

Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia

QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Tire compact spare T125/70R17 blackwall

Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Seat driver massage control with 4-way power lumbar control

Seat front passenger massage control with 4-way power lumbar control

Tires P235/50R18 all-season blackwall

Grille darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element

Headlamps articulating high intensity discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps with flash-to-pass feature automatic on and off automatic delay and warning buzzer

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps with flash-to-pass feature automatic on and off automatic delay and warning buzzer

Lamps rear stop tail LED accent

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators ground illumination and driver-side memory and auto-dimming feature

Mouldings bodyside bright

Turn signals side-mounted indicator lamps

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) ultra-bright machined-faced aluminum

Antenna integral rear roof-mounted body-colour

Armrest rear centre with 2 integral cup holders and storage

Audio system feature 8-speaker system

Audio system Buick IntelliLink Radio AM/FM stereo includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone

Console centre with storage pass-through (Lighted.)

Cup holders 2 front console covered 2 rear armrest

Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal reconfigurable

Floor mats carpeted front with anchors

Headrests rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Keyless open and start extended range with keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features

Lighting interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells. (Includes Moon White interior ambient LED instrument panel light pipe and illuminated ce...

Memory settings includes Inchpresets Inch for 2 drivers 8-way power driver/passenger seat with easy exit driver seat and outside mirrors

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)

Personalization features includes audio system settings station presets content theft automatic door locks activation verification perimeter lighting and delayed locking

Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt covered

Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt covered

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened

Seat rear split-folding with trunk-mounted seat release

Seats front bucket with seatback map pockets

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm immobilizer

Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down

Wireless Charging located in centre console

Axle 3.08 final drive ratio

Battery maintenance-free with rundown protection located in trunk

Driver Shift Controls steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Drivetrain all-wheel drive dual-clutch