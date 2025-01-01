$19,550+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Buick LaCrosse
PREMIUM
2017 Buick LaCrosse
PREMIUM
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,249KM
VIN 1G4ZS5SS1HU206473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Meta
- Interior Colour LIGHT ASH GREY / VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TR
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6338A
- Mileage 88,249 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Air filtration system with filter
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Windshield solar absorbing
Brake parking electronic
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Glass solar-ray light-tinted
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Engine control stop-start system
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Door handles body-colour with chrome accent
Sill plates front bright
Suspension rear 5-link
Wipers front intermittent
Shutters front lower grille active
Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire compact spare T125/70R17 blackwall
Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Seat driver massage control with 4-way power lumbar control
Seat front passenger massage control with 4-way power lumbar control
Tires P235/50R18 all-season blackwall
Grille darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element
Headlamps articulating high intensity discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps with flash-to-pass feature automatic on and off automatic delay and warning buzzer
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps with flash-to-pass feature automatic on and off automatic delay and warning buzzer
Lamps rear stop tail LED accent
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators ground illumination and driver-side memory and auto-dimming feature
Mouldings bodyside bright
Turn signals side-mounted indicator lamps
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) ultra-bright machined-faced aluminum
Antenna integral rear roof-mounted body-colour
Armrest rear centre with 2 integral cup holders and storage
Audio system feature 8-speaker system
Audio system Buick IntelliLink Radio AM/FM stereo includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone
Console centre with storage pass-through (Lighted.)
Cup holders 2 front console covered 2 rear armrest
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal reconfigurable
Floor mats carpeted front with anchors
Headrests rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Keyless open and start extended range with keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features
Lighting interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells. (Includes Moon White interior ambient LED instrument panel light pipe and illuminated ce...
Memory settings includes Inchpresets Inch for 2 drivers 8-way power driver/passenger seat with easy exit driver seat and outside mirrors
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Personalization features includes audio system settings station presets content theft automatic door locks activation verification perimeter lighting and delayed locking
Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt covered
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt covered
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
Seat rear split-folding with trunk-mounted seat release
Seats front bucket with seatback map pockets
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm immobilizer
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down
Wireless Charging located in centre console
Axle 3.08 final drive ratio
Battery maintenance-free with rundown protection located in trunk
Driver Shift Controls steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Drivetrain all-wheel drive dual-clutch
Steering electric variable effort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 108,630 KM $20,850 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision Essence 121,730 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 58,420 KM $38,522 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$19,550
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2017 Buick LaCrosse