2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar.)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Audio system feature auxiliary input jack

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Antenna roof-mounted

Drivetrain front-wheel drive

Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Headlamps halogen projector style

Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker

Tire compact spare with steel wheel

Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.

Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards

Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle s...

Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry

Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Seats Deluxe front bucket

Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.

Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Alternator 120 amps

Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA

Exhaust single

Steering power-assist electric-variable

Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension Refined Ride

Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass

Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls

Air conditioning Manual climate control

Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Grille Black with chrome surround

LS Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers body-colour door handles 17 Inch aluminum wheels and Black mirrors

Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LF26 FWD model only.)

Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.

Audio system 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen display AM/FM stereo with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth for phone (Includes (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio.)

Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders

LT Interior Premium Cloth

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connects to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

Axle 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)