Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

52,222 KM

$17,650

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,222KM
VIN 2GNALBEK2H1513484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5228A
  • Mileage 52,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Efficiency and Versatility with the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS Your Ideal Companion for Urban Adventures and Weekend Getaways. Discover the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS a used SUV that perfectly balances performance and practicality for the discerning driver. With its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior this Equinox is designed to make a statement on Canadian roads. The 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine equipped with Spark Ignition Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing delivers an impressive 182 horsepower ensuring a responsive and efficient drive. The 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive provides smooth handling making it ideal for both city commutes and highway journeys. Inside the Equinox offers a spacious and comfortable Gray interior perfect for accommodating family friends or gear for your next adventure. The forward-thinking design provides ample cargo space ensuring you’re ready for any trip. Safety is a priority with advanced features designed to protect you and your passengers on every journey. Whether you're navigating through urban landscapes or exploring the great outdoors the Chevrolet Equinox LS offers the versatility and reliability you need. Embrace the journey with confidence knowing you’re driving a vehicle that’s as dynamic and adaptable as you are. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Antenna roof-mounted
Drivetrain front-wheel drive
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Headlamps halogen projector style
Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker
Tire compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.
Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle s...
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry
Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Seats Deluxe front bucket
Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.
Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Alternator 120 amps
Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA
Exhaust single
Steering power-assist electric-variable
Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension Refined Ride
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls
Air conditioning Manual climate control
Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Grille Black with chrome surround
LS Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers body-colour door handles 17 Inch aluminum wheels and Black mirrors
Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LF26 FWD model only.)
Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen display AM/FM stereo with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth for phone (Includes (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio.)
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders
LT Interior Premium Cloth
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connects to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Axle 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
GVWR 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$17,650

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2017 Chevrolet Equinox