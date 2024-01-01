$17,650+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5228A
- Mileage 52,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Efficiency and Versatility with the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS Your Ideal Companion for Urban Adventures and Weekend Getaways. Discover the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS a used SUV that perfectly balances performance and practicality for the discerning driver. With its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior this Equinox is designed to make a statement on Canadian roads. The 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine equipped with Spark Ignition Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing delivers an impressive 182 horsepower ensuring a responsive and efficient drive. The 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive provides smooth handling making it ideal for both city commutes and highway journeys. Inside the Equinox offers a spacious and comfortable Gray interior perfect for accommodating family friends or gear for your next adventure. The forward-thinking design provides ample cargo space ensuring you’re ready for any trip. Safety is a priority with advanced features designed to protect you and your passengers on every journey. Whether you're navigating through urban landscapes or exploring the great outdoors the Chevrolet Equinox LS offers the versatility and reliability you need. Embrace the journey with confidence knowing you’re driving a vehicle that’s as dynamic and adaptable as you are. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
