2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Chevrolet MyLink

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Upgraded to Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones with (UFU) Chevrolet MyLink radio or (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Nav...

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Audio system feature auxiliary input jack

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Antenna roof-mounted

Air conditioning automatic climate control

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Headlamps halogen projector style

Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker

Tire compact spare with steel wheel

Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.

Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards

Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)

Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle s...

Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry

Seat adjuster front driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Seats Deluxe front bucket

Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.

Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Alternator 120 amps

Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA

Exhaust single

GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Steering power-assist electric-variable

Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension Refined Ride

Transmission 6-speed automatic with overdrive

Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum

Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers

LT Interior Premium Cloth

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connects to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

LT Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers Charcoal luggage rails body-colour door handles body-colour outside mirrors and 17 Inch aluminum wheels

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Charcoal

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink radio 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth streaming audio for select phones: voice ...

Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)

Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Chassis all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)