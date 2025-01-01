$16,450+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5514A
- Mileage 134,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Comfort for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT where style meets performance in a sleek Silver Ice Metallic package. This used SUV is designed for those who crave adventure and comfort in equal measure. With its robust V6 engine and all-wheel drive this Equinox is ready to tackle any Canadian terrain from snowy mountain roads to urban streets. The 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Inside the Equinox offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior in a sophisticated grey palette providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. The intuitive layout and high-quality materials create an inviting atmosphere for every journey. Advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology are seamlessly integrated offering peace of mind and connectivity on the go. Whether you're navigating through bustling cityscapes or exploring the great outdoors the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is your reliable companion combining power versatility and style in a package that truly stands out. Embrace the freedom of the open road with this exceptional SUV tailored for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
