$15,980+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,786KM
VIN 1G1ZE5STXHF236251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,786 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Armrest rear centre with cupholders
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Door locks power programmable
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna body-colour
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Air filter cabin
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Vent rear console
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Seat adjuster 8-way power driver
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Fueling system capless
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 17 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Tire P225/55R17
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for co...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Chevrolet Malibu