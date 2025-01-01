2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

Requires Subscription

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy.

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Armrest rear centre with cupholders

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Assist handle front passenger

Engine control stop-start system

Door locks power programmable

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Antenna body-colour

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Headlamps halogen

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Air conditioning single-zone electronic

Air filter cabin

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Brake parking manual

Brake rotors Duralife

Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows

Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors

Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Suspension rear 4-link independent

Temperature display outside

Tire compact spare T125/80R16

Vent rear console

Warning indicator front passenger safety belt

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Seat adjuster 8-way power driver

Windows power with Express-Down on all

Steering wheel 3-spoke

Fueling system capless

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum

Tire P225/55R17