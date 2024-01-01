$28,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,823KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC2HG314685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,823 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Remote Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Active aero shutters front
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Taillamps LED with signature
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
CornerSteps rear bumper
Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger powe...
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Body Pick Up Box
Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500