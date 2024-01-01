2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Driver Restriction Features

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

RADIO HD

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS

Active aero shutters front

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Taillamps LED with signature

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

CornerSteps rear bumper

Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger powe...

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Body Pick Up Box

Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum