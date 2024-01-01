Menu
Conquer Canadian Terrain with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ: Power Precision and Performance in Pepperdust Metallic Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. This used truck with its commanding 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine offers a robust 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the strength to tackle any Canadian landscape. The active fuel management direct injection and variable valve timing technologies optimize performance and efficiency making every drive both powerful and economical. The Silverado's 6-speed automatic transmission complete with overdrive and tow/haul mode ensures smooth transitions and enhanced control whether you're cruising the highways or navigating rugged trails. The 4x4 drivetrain provides exceptional traction and stability perfect for those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. Step inside the spacious Crew Cab where the Jet Black interior offers a refined yet rugged atmosphere. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is designed for those who demand more from their truck offering comfort and capability in equal measure. Its Pepperdust Metallic exterior not only turns heads but also reflects the strength and durability synonymous with Chevrolet. For those who seek adventure without compromising on style and performance the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is your ideal companion. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Remote Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
BUMPER REAR CHROME
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Active aero shutters front
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Taillamps LED with signature
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Grille surround chrome
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
CornerSteps rear bumper
Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger powe...
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Body Pick Up Box
Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all y...
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio...
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package model CC15743 mode...
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Requires (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD2) 20 Inch chrome wheels (RD4) 20 Inch polished-aluminum wheels or 22 Inch LPO wheels.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Crew cab model without (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500