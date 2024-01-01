$31,750+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$31,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PEPPERDUST
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5820A
- Mileage 134,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer Canadian Terrain with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ: Power Precision and Performance in Pepperdust Metallic Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. This used truck with its commanding 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine offers a robust 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the strength to tackle any Canadian landscape. The active fuel management direct injection and variable valve timing technologies optimize performance and efficiency making every drive both powerful and economical. The Silverado's 6-speed automatic transmission complete with overdrive and tow/haul mode ensures smooth transitions and enhanced control whether you're cruising the highways or navigating rugged trails. The 4x4 drivetrain provides exceptional traction and stability perfect for those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. Step inside the spacious Crew Cab where the Jet Black interior offers a refined yet rugged atmosphere. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is designed for those who demand more from their truck offering comfort and capability in equal measure. Its Pepperdust Metallic exterior not only turns heads but also reflects the strength and durability synonymous with Chevrolet. For those who seek adventure without compromising on style and performance the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is your ideal companion. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
