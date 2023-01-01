2017 Chevrolet Spark

$17,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 2 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10021374

10021374 Stock #: D4730A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Splash

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 13,227 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.