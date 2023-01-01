Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

13,227 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

13,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10021374
  • Stock #: D4730A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Splash
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 13,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, 5dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

