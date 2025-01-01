$17,350+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
$17,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5665BA
- Mileage 55,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style and Performance with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited in Velvet Red Pearl Discover a driving experience that combines sophistication and dynamic performance with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited. This mid-size sedan finished in a stunning Velvet Red Pearl is designed for those who appreciate a sleek stylish ride that doesn't compromise on power. Under the hood the 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 engine delivers a responsive drive perfectly complemented by a 9-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth gear shifts and optimal fuel efficiency. The front-wheel-drive system offers excellent handling making it ideal for both city streets and open highways. Inside the black interior exudes a sense of modern elegance providing a comfortable and inviting space for both driver and passengers. The Chrysler 200 Limited is more than just a carit's a statement of refined taste and a testament to intelligent engineering. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway this vehicle promises a journey defined by comfort style and reliability. Indulge in a driving experience that is as remarkable as it is practical with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
