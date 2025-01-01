Menu
2017 Chrysler 200

55,094 KM

$17,350

+ tax & licensing

2017 Chrysler 200

55,094 KM

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
55,094KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB0HN503553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5665BA
  • Mileage 55,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Perfect Blend of Style and Performance with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited in Velvet Red Pearl Discover a driving experience that combines sophistication and dynamic performance with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited. This mid-size sedan finished in a stunning Velvet Red Pearl is designed for those who appreciate a sleek stylish ride that doesn't compromise on power. Under the hood the 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 engine delivers a responsive drive perfectly complemented by a 9-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth gear shifts and optimal fuel efficiency. The front-wheel-drive system offers excellent handling making it ideal for both city streets and open highways. Inside the black interior exudes a sense of modern elegance providing a comfortable and inviting space for both driver and passengers. The Chrysler 200 Limited is more than just a carit's a statement of refined taste and a testament to intelligent engineering. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway this vehicle promises a journey defined by comfort style and reliability. Indulge in a driving experience that is as remarkable as it is practical with the 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auxiliary Switch Bank
Continental Radio Manufacturer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Velvet Red Pearl
Tires: 215/55R17 BSW AS
5 inch Touchscreen
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Inch Touch/Hands-Free
Wheels: 17 Inch x 7.5 Inch Tech Silver Aluminum
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Vinyl/Cloth Door Trim Panel 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Seat Cushion
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 Inch SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4 Inch Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input

2017 Chrysler 200