2017 GMC Acadia

SLT

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,917KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4972206
  • Stock #: U4524
  • VIN: 1GKKNVLS5HZ132526
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Kalahari
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT w/SLT-1, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/223

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
  • SLT-1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • SEATING 5-PASSENGER (2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
  • Requires Subscription
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay Android Auto and voice-activa...
  • JET BLACK/KALAHARI PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

