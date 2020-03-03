1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2017, SLE, Four Wheel Drive, 5.3 Liter, Rear View CameraTackle every challenge you have easily with our 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4X4 that stands out in Quicksilver Metallic! Motivated by a 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 that offers 355hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive is up to the task of helping you take on your day with ease and rewards you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Perfectly rugged with bold, brawny good looks, our Sierra SLE is dressed up with a front chrome bumper, a rear chrome bumper CornerStep feature, an EZ lift and lower remote locking tailgate, and tinted glass.The SLE interior of our no-nonsense truck has everything you need correctly in place and sets the stage for a fantastic ride with easy to use knobs and buttons. You'll appreciate supportive seats, air conditioning, cruise control, a driver information center, power windows/locks, and Color-touch radio with IntelliLink.Our GMC performs well in safety tests and provides peace of mind with StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with a rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system, daytime running lamps, a multitude of airbags, and an available Teen Driver-configurable feature. Our Sierra 1500 is setting a new standard for truck trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Why Dean Cooley GM? Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is very proud to have been serving the parkland area since 1995. Selling brand new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state of the art service department with a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all of your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts you may need, as well as accessories and a great selection of tires. We also have a detail center, to look after cleaning your vehicle whenever necessary and make it look brand new again. Dean Cooley GM is proud to be a part of the parkland area and supporting many charities and organizations. So, for all of your automotive needs, stop down Dean Cooley GM, 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin. Dealer permit #1693
