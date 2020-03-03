Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,905KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4807149
  • Stock #: D3382A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC1HG421240
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

2017, SLE, Four Wheel Drive, 5.3 Liter, Rear View CameraTackle every challenge you have easily with our 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4X4 that stands out in Quicksilver Metallic! Motivated by a 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 that offers 355hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive is up to the task of helping you take on your day with ease and rewards you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Perfectly rugged with bold, brawny good looks, our Sierra SLE is dressed up with a front chrome bumper, a rear chrome bumper CornerStep feature, an EZ lift and lower remote locking tailgate, and tinted glass.The SLE interior of our no-nonsense truck has everything you need correctly in place and sets the stage for a fantastic ride with easy to use knobs and buttons. You'll appreciate supportive seats, air conditioning, cruise control, a driver information center, power windows/locks, and Color-touch radio with IntelliLink.Our GMC performs well in safety tests and provides peace of mind with StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with a rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system, daytime running lamps, a multitude of airbags, and an available Teen Driver-configurable feature. Our Sierra 1500 is setting a new standard for truck trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Why Dean Cooley GM? Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is very proud to have been serving the parkland area since 1995. Selling brand new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state of the art service department with a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all of your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts you may need, as well as accessories and a great selection of tires. We also have a detail center, to look after cleaning your vehicle whenever necessary and make it look brand new again. Dean Cooley GM is proud to be a part of the parkland area and supporting many charities and organizations. So, for all of your automotive needs, stop down Dean Cooley GM, 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin. Dealer permit #1693

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
  • SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
  • KODIAK includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) seats only (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system (T3U) LED front fog lamps (UG1) Universal Home Remote (C49) rear-windo...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)
  • DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM Includes 10-way power driver seat.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

