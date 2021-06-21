2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HD Radio

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

PEPPERDUST METALLIC

Driver Restriction Features

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

GVWR 7600 LBS. (3447 KG)

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...