2017 GMC Sierra 1500

99,237 KM

Details Description Features

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

SLT

Location

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

99,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7354430
  • Stock #: U4663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,237 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
PEPPERDUST METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
GVWR 7600 LBS. (3447 KG)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

