2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5393AA
- Mileage 183,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Wilderness with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: A Rugged Companion for Adventurers Seeking Thrilling Off-Road Experiences and Unmatched Versatility Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk a robust SUV designed for those who crave the thrill of off-road exploration. This used gem in a striking Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl boasts the power of a 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Engine Stop-Start System ensuring both efficiency and performance. The 9-speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II enhances your driving experience offering seamless transitions and superior control on any terrain. Equipped with a 4x4 drivetrain the Trailhawk is your ticket to conquering the Canadian wilderness providing unmatched traction and stability. Inside the sleek black interior complements its rugged exterior creating an atmosphere of comfort and style. The bright dual exhaust tips add a touch of sophistication while the engine oil cooler and 700-amp maintenance-free battery ensure reliability on long journeys. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is the perfect companion for those who demand performance capability and a touch of adventure in their everyday drive. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
