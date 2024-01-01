Menu
Conquer the Canadian Wilderness in Style with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Your Ultimate Adventure Companion The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in a striking Bright White finish is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined luxury. Powered by a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine with ESS this 4x4 SUV ensures you have the power and efficiency to tackle any terrain. The 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic transmission provides smooth and responsive gear shifts enhancing your driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or off-road trails. Designed for the discerning driver the Overland trim offers premium features such as the Quadra-Lift Air Suspension which adjusts the vehicles height for optimal performance and comfort. The Selec-Terrain Traction Management System gives you the confidence to drive in any weather condition from snow-covered roads to muddy paths. Inside the Grand Cherokee Overland boasts a luxurious Black interior with high-quality materials and sophisticated finishes. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light while the advanced Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and entertained. Safety is paramount with adaptive cruise control blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland where luxury meets legendary capability. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,943 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,943KM
VIN 1C4RJFCG0HC600396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5488A
  • Mileage 86,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Canadian Wilderness in Style with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Your Ultimate Adventure Companion The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in a striking Bright White finish is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined luxury. Powered by a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine with ESS this 4x4 SUV ensures you have the power and efficiency to tackle any terrain. The 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic transmission provides smooth and responsive gear shifts enhancing your driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails. Designed for the discerning driver the Overland trim offers premium features such as the Quadra-Lift Air Suspension which adjusts the vehicle's height for optimal performance and comfort. The Selec-Terrain Traction Management System gives you the confidence to drive in any weather condition from snow-covered roads to muddy paths. Inside the Grand Cherokee Overland boasts a luxurious Black interior with high-quality materials and sophisticated finishes. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light while the advanced Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and entertained. Safety is paramount with adaptive cruise control blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland where luxury meets legendary capability. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
521.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Bright Exterior Mirrors
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23P OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
Requires Subscription
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear Door Entry Guards Bright MOPAR Pedal Kit MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System External Memory Control and Internal Memory
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4 Inch Display
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 8.0 Inch TECH GREY ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee