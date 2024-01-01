$29,467+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5488A
- Mileage 86,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Wilderness in Style with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Your Ultimate Adventure Companion The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in a striking Bright White finish is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined luxury. Powered by a robust 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine with ESS this 4x4 SUV ensures you have the power and efficiency to tackle any terrain. The 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic transmission provides smooth and responsive gear shifts enhancing your driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails. Designed for the discerning driver the Overland trim offers premium features such as the Quadra-Lift Air Suspension which adjusts the vehicle's height for optimal performance and comfort. The Selec-Terrain Traction Management System gives you the confidence to drive in any weather condition from snow-covered roads to muddy paths. Inside the Grand Cherokee Overland boasts a luxurious Black interior with high-quality materials and sophisticated finishes. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light while the advanced Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen keeps you connected and entertained. Safety is paramount with adaptive cruise control blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland where luxury meets legendary capability. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
