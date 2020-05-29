Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,139KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5051634
  • Stock #: U4531
  • VIN: 1G1FE1R73J0180859
Exterior Colour
HYPER BLUE METALLIC
Interior Colour
Jet Black seat trim
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Compact, 2dr Cpe 1SS, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (Includes Active Rev Matching.) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • JET BLACK SEAT TRIM
  • AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Andr...
  • 1SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

