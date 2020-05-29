2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

HYPER BLUE METALLIC

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (Includes Active Rev Matching.) (STD)

Requires Subscription

JET BLACK SEAT TRIM

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Andr...

1SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

