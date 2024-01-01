Menu
**Experience the Perfect Blend of Performance and Technology with the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT** Step into the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT a used vehicle that promises a driving experience tailored for those who appreciate both performance and cutting-edge technology. Dressed in a sleek Satin Steel Grey Metallic exterior this compact 4-door car is powered by a robust 1.4L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering an impressive 153 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive making it an ideal choice for city commutes and highway cruises alike. Inside the Cruze LT is equipped with the LT Technology and Convenience Package which includes a sunroof for those sunny Canadian days and a host of advanced features that enhance your driving pleasure. The Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8 diagonal colour touch-screen is the heart of the vehicle's infotainment system offering Bluetooth streaming USB ports and voice-activated technology. Whether you're navigating through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay staying connected and entertained on the go has never been easier. The black interior exudes sophistication while the LT Preferred Equipment Group ensures you have all the standard equipment you need for a comfortable ride. With its forward-thinking design and performance-driven engineering the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is more than just a car; it's a companion for your daily adventures. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

72,472 KM

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

72,472KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM7J7135906

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5490A
  • Mileage 72,472 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Oil life monitoring system
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth For Phone
USB charging port

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Tire Pressure Display
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
SATIN STEEL GREY METALLIC
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
DOOR LOCKS POWER
LT TECHNOLOGY AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package (ZLN) Sunroof Package and (6K5) LT Convenience Package
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Windshield solar absorbing
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Wipers front intermittent variable
Glass solar absorbing
Suspension rear compound crank
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Antenna integral rear window
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
Axle 3.14 ratio
Battery 80AH
Brake parking manual foot apply
Coolant protection engine
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Trunk release power remote
Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ser...
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Tires 205/55R16 all-season blackwall (AB BC MB NT PE QC SK and (ZLH) RS Package only.)
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activated technology for ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

