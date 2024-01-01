2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Tire Pressure Display

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

SATIN STEEL GREY METALLIC

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

DOOR LOCKS POWER

LT TECHNOLOGY AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package (ZLN) Sunroof Package and (6K5) LT Convenience Package

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Windshield solar absorbing

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Engine control stop-start system

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Wipers front intermittent variable

Glass solar absorbing

Suspension rear compound crank

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Alternator 130 amps

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual

Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

Antenna integral rear window

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter

Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders

Axle 3.14 ratio

Battery 80AH

Brake parking manual foot apply

Coolant protection engine

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Head restraints 2-way adjustable front

Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)

Lighting interior trunk/cargo area

Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel

Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare

Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts

Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Trunk release power remote

Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power

OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ser...

Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Tires 205/55R16 all-season blackwall (AB BC MB NT PE QC SK and (ZLH) RS Package only.)

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum