2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5490A
- Mileage 72,472 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience the Perfect Blend of Performance and Technology with the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT** Step into the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT a used vehicle that promises a driving experience tailored for those who appreciate both performance and cutting-edge technology. Dressed in a sleek Satin Steel Grey Metallic exterior this compact 4-door car is powered by a robust 1.4L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering an impressive 153 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive drive making it an ideal choice for city commutes and highway cruises alike. Inside the Cruze LT is equipped with the LT Technology and Convenience Package which includes a sunroof for those sunny Canadian days and a host of advanced features that enhance your driving pleasure. The Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8" diagonal colour touch-screen is the heart of the vehicle’s infotainment system offering Bluetooth streaming USB ports and voice-activated technology. Whether you’re navigating through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay staying connected and entertained on the go has never been easier. The black interior exudes sophistication while the LT Preferred Equipment Group ensures you have all the standard equipment you need for a comfortable ride. With its forward-thinking design and performance-driven engineering the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is more than just a car; it’s a companion for your daily adventures. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Dean Cooley GM
