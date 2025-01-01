Menu
Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera. The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT at Dean Cooley GM is your perfect companion for both rugged winters and serene parkland adventures. The turbocharged engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ideal for navigating through the snowy roads of Dauphin. Its Front Wheel Drive and Aluminum Wheels ensure stability and control, giving you confidence in any weather condition. The Heated Front Seats provide warmth on those cold mornings, while the Remote Engine Start lets you conveniently start your vehicle from the comfort of your home, ensuring a warm and welcoming interior as you set out on your journey. Inside, the Equinox offers a comfortable and connected ride with modern amenities like a Back-Up Camera and Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ensuring both safety and entertainment. Whether heading to explore the local provincial parks or simply cruising around town, the Equinoxs spacious interior and advanced technology make every drive enjoyable. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of performance and comfort tailored for your lifestyle.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

71,743 KM

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12702858

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,743KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV8J6298825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4988
  • Mileage 71,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera. The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT at Dean Cooley GM is your perfect companion for both rugged winters and serene parkland adventures. The turbocharged engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ideal for navigating through the snowy roads of Dauphin. Its Front Wheel Drive and Aluminum Wheels ensure stability and control, giving you confidence in any weather condition. The Heated Front Seats provide warmth on those cold mornings, while the Remote Engine Start lets you conveniently start your vehicle from the comfort of your home, ensuring a warm and welcoming interior as you set out on your journey. Inside, the Equinox offers a comfortable and connected ride with modern amenities like a Back-Up Camera and Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ensuring both safety and entertainment. Whether heading to explore the local provincial parks or simply cruising around town, the Equinox's spacious interior and advanced technology make every drive enjoyable. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of performance and comfort tailored for your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Keyless Start
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Bright lower window
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
GVWR 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Speedometer miles/kilometers
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic
Luggage carrier provisions roof-mounted
Power outlet 2nd row auxiliary 12-volt
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Shift lever leather-wrapped
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 Chevrolet Equinox