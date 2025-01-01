$20,450+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$20,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4988
- Mileage 71,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera. The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT at Dean Cooley GM is your perfect companion for both rugged winters and serene parkland adventures. The turbocharged engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ideal for navigating through the snowy roads of Dauphin. Its Front Wheel Drive and Aluminum Wheels ensure stability and control, giving you confidence in any weather condition. The Heated Front Seats provide warmth on those cold mornings, while the Remote Engine Start lets you conveniently start your vehicle from the comfort of your home, ensuring a warm and welcoming interior as you set out on your journey. Inside, the Equinox offers a comfortable and connected ride with modern amenities like a Back-Up Camera and Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ensuring both safety and entertainment. Whether heading to explore the local provincial parks or simply cruising around town, the Equinox's spacious interior and advanced technology make every drive enjoyable. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of performance and comfort tailored for your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402