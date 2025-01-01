$17,550+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,218KM
VIN 2GNAXREV1J6111343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6411A
- Mileage 111,218 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
USB port with auxiliary input jack located in the centre stack storage area
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
ORANGE BURST METALLIC
MEDIUM ASH GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Trim Black lower window
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Speedometer miles/kilometers
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic
Power outlet 2nd row auxiliary 12-volt
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
MIRROR CAPS BLACK
SiriusXM delete
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual fore/aft up/down
Glass solar absorbing light
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
Headlamps halogen composite
Shift lever urethane
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
