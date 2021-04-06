Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

59,820 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

59,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6888768
  • Stock #: D3792A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,820 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
MEDIUM ASH GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN and AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD)
WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM
SANDY RIDGE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

