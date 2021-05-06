2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC

Requires Subscription