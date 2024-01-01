Menu
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style and Efficiency with the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Pepperdust Metallic For those who appreciate a balance of performance and sophistication the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT stands out as an ideal choice. This mid-size passenger car with its sleek Pepperdust Metallic exterior offers a refined driving experience complemented by its Jet Black interior. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers an impressive 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and efficient drive. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides smooth gear shifts enhancing your journey whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. The Malibu LT is equipped with the LT Preferred Equipment Group offering a suite of features designed to elevate your driving experience. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and handling making it perfect for Canadian roads. The vehicles aerodynamic design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its fuel efficiency making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long drives alike. Step inside to discover a spacious cabin where comfort meets technology. With its thoughtful design and advanced engineering the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is more than just a carits a statement of style and performance tailored for the discerning driver.

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,232KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2JF184378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5609A
  • Mileage 87,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charging for devices
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
PEPPERDUST METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
Requires Subscription
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Armrest rear centre with cupholders
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Door locks power programmable
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna body-colour
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Air filter cabin
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages
Fuel door push open
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Vent rear console
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster 8-way power driver
Windows power with Express-Down on all
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 17 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

