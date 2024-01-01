2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

PEPPERDUST METALLIC

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

Requires Subscription

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Armrest rear centre with cupholders

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Assist handle front passenger

Engine control stop-start system

Door locks power programmable

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Antenna body-colour

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Headlamps halogen

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Air conditioning single-zone electronic

Air filter cabin

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Fuelling system capless

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Brake parking manual

Brake rotors Duralife

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first)

Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages

Fuel door push open

Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows

Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors

Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console

Suspension rear 4-link independent

Temperature display outside

Tire compact spare T125/80R16

Vent rear console

Warning indicator front passenger safety belt

Seat adjuster 8-way power driver

Windows power with Express-Down on all

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment.

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum