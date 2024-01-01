$19,480+ tax & licensing
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$19,480
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5609A
- Mileage 87,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style and Efficiency with the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Pepperdust Metallic For those who appreciate a balance of performance and sophistication the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT stands out as an ideal choice. This mid-size passenger car with its sleek Pepperdust Metallic exterior offers a refined driving experience complemented by its Jet Black interior. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers an impressive 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and efficient drive. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides smooth gear shifts enhancing your journey whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. The Malibu LT is equipped with the LT Preferred Equipment Group offering a suite of features designed to elevate your driving experience. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and handling making it perfect for Canadian roads. The vehicle's aerodynamic design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its fuel efficiency making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long drives alike. Step inside to discover a spacious cabin where comfort meets technology. With its thoughtful design and advanced engineering the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is more than just a carit's a statement of style and performance tailored for the discerning driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
