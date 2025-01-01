$17,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5855A
- Mileage 42,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS: A Perfect Blend of Style Efficiency and Advanced Connectivity for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS where sophistication meets practicality. This mid-size sedan dressed in a striking Nightfall Grey Metallic finish offers a dynamic driving experience powered by a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine. With 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque this Malibu ensures a responsive and efficient ride perfect for both city commutes and highway adventures. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes a sense of modern elegance. The Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring a 7-inch diagonal colour touch-screen seamlessly integrates with your lifestyle through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Whether you're streaming your favourite playlist or navigating through traffic the intuitive interface keeps you connected and in control. The Malibu LS's 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive enhance its smooth handling making every journey comfortable and enjoyable. Designed with the discerning driver in mind this vehicle combines advanced technology with a sleek aesthetic offering a driving experience that is both engaging and efficient. Embrace the road with confidence and style in the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
