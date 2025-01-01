Menu
Discover the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS: A Perfect Blend of Style Efficiency and Advanced Connectivity for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the world of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS where sophistication meets practicality. This mid-size sedan dressed in a striking Nightfall Grey Metallic finish offers a dynamic driving experience powered by a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine. With 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque this Malibu ensures a responsive and efficient ride perfect for both city commutes and highway adventures. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes a sense of modern elegance. The Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring a 7-inch diagonal colour touch-screen seamlessly integrates with your lifestyle through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Whether youre streaming your favourite playlist or navigating through traffic the intuitive interface keeps you connected and in control. The Malibu LSs 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive enhance its smooth handling making every journey comfortable and enjoyable. Designed with the discerning driver in mind this vehicle combines advanced technology with a sleek aesthetic offering a driving experience that is both engaging and efficient. Embrace the road with confidence and style in the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

42,085 KM

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,085KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST1JF193272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5855A
  • Mileage 42,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
NIGHTFALL GREY METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Driver power window
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO REMOTE START KIT
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRRORS OUTSIDE POWER-ADJUSTABLE MANUAL-FOLDING
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Armrest rear centre with cupholders
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
Door locks power programmable
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Air filter cabin
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Fuel door push open
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Tires P205/65R16 all-season blackwall
Antenna Black
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...

